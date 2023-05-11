Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition puts on a Formula One suit

Aston Martin is celebrating a successful start to the 2023 Formula One season by releasing a limited-edition version of the DBX707. Called AMR23 Edition, the 697-horsepower supercar on stilts gets an eye-catching exterior design inspired by the brand's Formula One car.

You don't need to be an experienced car spotter to tell the AMR23 Edition apart from the regular-production DBX707. Designed by Q, Aston Martin's in-house personalization division, it stands out with Podium Green paint, lime-colored exterior accents inspired by those also seen on the company's Formula One car, and Aston Martin Racing Green brake calipers. Subtle fender-mounted Q emblems complete the look.

The interior gets a makeover as well. The seats are upholstered in two-tone Inspire Sport Duotone Onyx Black and Eifel Green leather, there's lime-colored contrast stitching, and carbon fiber trim everywhere you look. The door sills feature the AMR23 logo as well.

Don't expect to find Formula One-like power under the hood, though the DBX707 isn't exactly lacking in this department to begin with. Power comes from a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 borrowed from Mercedes-AMG and tuned in-house to develop 697 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 663 pound-feet of torque at 4,500 rpm. Bolted to a nine-speed automatic transmission, the eight-cylinder sends the DBX707 from zero to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and on to a top speed of 193 mph. The standard carbon fiber driveshaft without a center bearing saves weight.

The 2023 Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition is on sale now. Pricing and production figures haven't been announced yet, but don't expect it to come cheap. For context, the regular-production DBX707 starts at about $292,000, a $70,000 premium over the regular DBX. And, if the Formula One-inspired look isn't hardcore enough, there's always the aftermarket. Mansory makes a DBX with a love-it-or-hate-it body kit that includes wider fenders and two (!) spoilers and a heavily-modified, 800-horsepower evolution of the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine.

