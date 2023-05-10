Save big on GoPro action cameras and camera bundles

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you’ve thought about adding a GoPro to your gear kit, now is the perfect time to buy. From May 9 to June 30, you can get $100 off a variety of GoPro's fantastic action cameras — from the HERO9 Black to the most recent HERO11 Black or HERO11 Black mini. Although we’ll be focusing on the latest and greatest generation of cams and bundles below, don't forget that the HERO9 and HERO10 are also on sale, and still fantastic.

$399.99 at GoPro

Key Features

Cinema 5.3K60 and 2.7K240 video

Produces 27-megapixel high-res photos or 24.7-megapixel stills from video

HyperSmooth 5.0 video stabilization with Horizon Lock

Waterproof to 33ft.

Automatically upload footage to cloud

The HERO11 Black comes with a carrying case, GoPro’s Enduro rechargeable battery, curved adhesive mounts, a mounting buckle and thumb screw, and a USB-C cable. A microSD card is required but not included.

$449.99 at GoPro

Key Features

HERO11 Black camera

Spare enduro battery for longer shooting time

"The Handler" grip for handheld shots, also floats in water

Head strap + quick clip for multiple mounting options

Camera case to organize all your gear

If you've got an extra $50 to spend, the accessories bundle is almost definitely what you should go for. Not only will you get the camera and the case, but you'll also get a spare battery, "The Handler" floating grip, and a head strap + quick clip. The spare battery alone is probably worth the extra cash, but everything else in the bundle makes it a no-brainer.

$599.99 at GoPro

Key Features

HERO11 Black camera

Volta hand grip/battery grip for longer shooting time while connected

Waterproof light mod for adjustable lighting

Media mod for improved audio

Longer-lasting Enduro battery

The HERO11 Black Creator Edition comes with some goodies beyond even what the Accessories Bundle offers. It's specifically aimed at, you guessed it, content creators. It comes standard with the enduro battery and rather than "The Handler" hand grip, this package comes with the Volta hand grip, which has a built-in battery that extends the run time of your GoPro when connected. It also comes with the Light Mod, which provides up to 200 lumens of light with 4 levels of brightness, is waterproof, and has its own built-in rechargeable battery so it won't be sucking power from your camera or the Volta. Last but not least, this package also comes with the Media Mod, which is essentially just an attachable directional microphone. If you're looking for an all-in-one package for all of your GoPro-ing needs, this one is a great choice.

$299.99 at GoPro

Key Features

One-button controls for easy use

Cinema 5.3K60 and 2.7K240 video

"Hypersmooth 5.0" video stabilization

Waterproof down to 33 feet

Includes the camera, a curved adhesive mount, a short mounting buckle, a USB-C cable and a carrying case

The HERO11 Black Mini is extremely similar to the full-sized cam, making its price even more impressive. The biggest difference, as you'd probably guess by the name, is the size. It also features a one-button control for simplicity and doesn't have a front-facing screen. It's capable of capturing the same quality video as the full-sized cam, is Wi-Fi compatible, features Hypersmooth 5.0 stabilization and more. You can check out the feature-by-feature comparison of the two cameras for yourself, but the mini definitely packs quite the impressive punch.

$24.99 at GoPro

Key Features

"No-questions-asked" camera replacement

Unlimited cloud backup + automatic uploads

Up to 50% off at GoPro.com

Unlimited access to the Quik app

Although the subscription-ification of the world is undoubtedly annoying and bad, this one provides more value than most. For just $24.99 a year, this subscription provides users with up to 50% off discounts on accessories at GoPro.com, unlocks "no-questions-asked" camera replacements and, perhaps best of all, gives users unlimited cloud backup space and automatic uploads, so you'll never have to worry about running out of space on your SD card again.