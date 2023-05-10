Replace your wiper blades this spring for less than $5

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Spring is finally here, which means rain is here as well. After a particularly brutal winter many of us have less than stellar working windshield wipers on our cars. Over time, wiper blades can become cracked, torn or damaged due to extreme temperatures and may not be able to effectively remove water, dirt, or debris from your windshield, which in turn causes visibility issues. If you’re like me you wait way too long to replace them, and odds are they aren’t on sale when you need them. Or you can take advantage of this deal on Amazon right now, where you can get a wiper blade for under $5.

Key Features:

Made from DuraKlear rubber compound

Easy to install thanks to the KwikConnect installation system

10- to 28-inch lengths available

30-day return guarantee

Installing these wipers is quick and easy and should only take a couple minutes at most, and you’ll notice the improvement immediately. Changing your windshield wipers on a regular basis is an important maintenance task that can help ensure your safety and the safety of others on the road, and thanks to a deal like this it doesn’t have to hurt your wallet either. If you buy the wrong size, no worries, thanks to the 30-day return guarantee.

