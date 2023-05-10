Ram is introducing a new special edition model to its 2023 model year 1500 TRX and 1500 Rebel models called the Lunar Edition. As you’d expect, the Lunar Edition takes its color cues from the moon.

Starting with the Ram 1500 TRX Lunar Edition, Ram is selling it exclusively in the Ceramic Gray paint seen in the photos here. This particular shade of gray will only be available with the Lunar Edition, so you won’t be allowed to spec it on a regular TRX. Inside, Ram adds a dash of excitement with Surf Blue accent stitching throughout to contrast the otherwise black monotone interior. Last we checked, there was no surfing on the moon, but any dash of color is most welcome. Ram says the Lunar Edition builds on the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group, so you get all the extra niceties that come with that package, too. The starting price of the TRX Lunar Edition is $108,340, including destination.

As for the Ram 1500 Rebel Lunar Edition, the formula is similar. Ram paints it in the same Ceramic Gray exterior, but it doesn’t get the neat Surf Blue interior stitching. Instead, Ram uses gray-colored stitching as a hint of contrast to the otherwise all-black interior. It comes with Rebel graphics all over, black badging and 18-inch gloss black wheels. Similar to the TRX, the Rebel Lunar Edition is only available in the Level 2 equipment group, so it’s fitted with a bunch of luxurious add-ons as standard. The 5.7-liter eTorque V8 engine is also the only available powertrain. The Rebel Lunar Edition starts at $72,205.

Ram says both Lunar Edition models will be available later in spring 2023 and will be built in “extremely limited quantities.” Ram hasn’t applied a number to either, but with that sort of language you can assume there won’t be many of them floating around the nation’s dealerships.

