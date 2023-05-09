This 2-gallon car trash can is 100% leakproof and on sale for under $10

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Cleaning up your car is no fun, especially when it hasn’t been done in a while. Empty soda bottles, napkins strewn about and stray french fries that have somehow found every nook and crevice, and that’s only in the front. And if you have kids in the back, things can look even more grim. That’s where a trash can like the Hotor comes in. Having a place for all of your garbage will (hopefully) keep the interior of your car cleaner for longer. Plus, for right now it is only $9.99 at Amazon.

This Hotor 2-gallon Car Trash Can features a lid so your trash won’t bounce out on any bumpy backcountry roads as well as storage pockets on the side to keep your pre-devoured snacks and other items organized. The interior is 100% leak proof and when it isn’t in use, the trash can can be easily collapsed and stored, though once you install it, we’re willing to bet it’ll be in use at all times.

$9.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Adjustable strap fits headrests or center console

Collapsible design allows for storage when not in use

100% leak proof inner lining

3 mesh pockets are great for toys, snacks and tissues

Lid prevents trash from falling out