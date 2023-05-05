Winnebago recalls 6,500 camper vans due to fire risk

Iowa-based RV manufacturer Winnebago has issued a recall that applies to over 6,500 camper vans built between the 2020 and 2023 model years. The campaign includes three models called Travato, Solis, and Ekko, respectively, and aims to fix a fuel leak that can cause a fire.

Assigned recall number 23V-307 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall applies to 6,536 vans. It includes Ram ProMaster-based Travato models built between May 4, 2020, and April 5, 2023, Promaster-based Solis models (pictured) made from May 28, 2020, to March 30, 2023, and Ford Transit-based Ekko models built from January 14, 2021, to March 29, 2023. While the ProMaster and the Transit normally share no parts, Winnebago clarified that the leak comes from a Cummins-sourced Onan QG 2800i generator.

The company explained that the hose linking the fuel filter to the generator's injection pump module (IPM) "may not be properly secured" due to "an inadequate clamp force," which can cause a leak and, in turn, a fire. It's not aware of injuries or deaths linked to this issue. Cummins adds that "the cause of the issue is an inadequate specification of the fuel hose" and notes that "bystanders may see or smell gasoline."

Winnebago will reach out to owners of affected vans by mail starting on June 2, 2023. It will ask customers to take their camper to a dealer so that a technician can inspect the generator's fuel delivery system and replace the hose, the clamps, or both, if needed. It's important to note that this recall could affect you even if you don't own one of the recalled RVs. Cummins issued its own recall (number 23E-030) that includes 15,622 units of the Onan QG 2800i generator, a model developed specifically for campers and motorhomes. While some were installed as original equipment, like in Winnebago's models, many were purchased and installed by individuals as an aftermarket accessory.

This is the 2023 Winnebago Travato's third recall in less than a year. It was recalled in September 2022 to repair an awning that could extend unintentionally, increasing the risk of an accident, and in February 2023 due to a cooktop gas valves that could fracture and leak.