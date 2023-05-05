Tesla announces 200 mph Model S Plaid Track Package

Starting in June, you'll be able to order a 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid with its new Track Package, allowing it to hit Tesla's promised top speed of 200 mph. What you're looking at here is the existing carbon ceramic brake kit packaged together with a new set of wheels and tires, this time from Goodyear, in the form of the Eagle F1 Supercar 3R. Apart from the wheels and tires, there's nothing else here to distinguish the Track Package from a regular Plaid with the bigger brakes — at least on paper.

Tesla's store page notes that the carbon brakes and "proper wheels and tires" are required for the Model S Plaid to hit 200 mph, but doesn't go so far as to say that the Goodyear tires from the Track Package are the only ones that will fit the bill. In other words, if you can find a tire that is rated for the double-century and can handle the Model S Plaid's robust load rating requirements, you're theoretically golden. Alternatively, you can hand $20K over to Tesla in exchange for a turnkey solution. Tesla says the package can be as inexpensive as $15,000, but we suspect that's without the cool wheels; its external page doesn't specify. It is also worth noting that Tesla says it will continue to offer the carbon ceramics as a standalone kit.

Here's how Tesla breaks (brakes?) it down:

Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit:

2x 410 x 40mm carbon-silicon carbide front rotors

2x 410 x 32mm carbon-silicon carbide rear rotors

2x 6-piston one-piece, forged front calipers with high-performance brake pads

2x 4-piston one-piece, forged rear calipers with high-performance brake pads

2x integrated, caliper-mounted parking brakes

Track-ready brake fluid

Updated FW tuned for peak performance

Wheel/Tire Components:

2x 20X10J, Zero-G wheels with 285/35R20 Goodyear Supercar 3R tires (front)

2x 20X11J, Zero-G wheels with 305/30R20 Goodyear Supercar 3R tires (rear)

TPMS, Zero-G center caps, tire nut valves and lug nut covers

The package will be available starting in June and can be retrofitted to any Model S Plaid from 2021 and up.

