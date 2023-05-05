GMC looks to space with the Hummer EV Omega Edition

The Hummer EV is nothing if not outlandish. Everything about it is over the top, from its size to its weight, but the folks at GMC felt it needed something more to stand out. Enter the 2024 GMC Hummer EV Omega Edition, an enormous matte blue vehicle with unique features and an exclusive price tag.

The special edition builds on the 3X truck and SUV models with a unique Neptune Blue Matte paint color and black exterior trim pieces. It also brings an off-road package, exclusive 18-inch wheels, the MultiPro tailgate with a Kicker audio system, unique interior carpeting, and a transparent roof. In addition to the wheels and 35-inch mud-terrain tires, the off-road package brings underbody skid plates and additional off-road camera views.

GMC said it took inspiration for the Hummer EV from the “endless expanse of space,” which is likely true since the vehicle is about as efficient as a Saturn V rocket. Interestingly, the automaker is using the Miami Grand Prix as the launchpad for the EV, offering 0-60 sprints to invited attendees at the event.

The Hummer EV Omega Edition Pickup gets a 24-module battery and starts at $149,995, while the SUV gets a 20-module battery and a $139,995 starting price. The hard-to-get EV is exceedingly rare in its standard form, and the Omega Edition is only available to existing order holders, so it’s unlikely any of us will see the unique blue 'ute anytime soon.

Despite its ridiculousness, the Hummer EV’s wait list extends into multiple years for some buyers. GMC took thousands of orders and only built 1,000 units in March, so you can see how wait times quickly pile up. That said, production nearly doubled between February and March, giving hope to impatient order-holders. It’s not possible to place an order at this time, so if you don’t have a reservation already, it might be time to look at a different EV.

