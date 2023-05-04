F1: Red Bull reveals fan-made livery for Miami Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing has revealed the livery its Formula 1 cars will wear to the Miami Grand Prix this weekend, and it’s not some design penned by someone in corporate. It’s the first of three fan-made liveries as part of Red Bull’s ‘Make Your Mark’ that will adorn the cars of Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez at each of the three U.S. F1 venues this year: Miami, Austin and Las Vegas.

The Miami design was created by graphic design student Martina Andriano, and chosen from thousands of entries by a panel led by Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner and including representatives of Red Bull sponsors Oracle, Bybit and Mobil 1.

In addition to the honor of seeing her design racing around the Miami International Autodrome, Andriano will join the team trackside for the weekend. Her design will also appear as a skin for the car in the "F1 23" video game, releasing on June 16.

Andriano said the experience of winning the design contest “feels like a crazy dream.” She said her design was initially inspired by “how the air flows through and over the car, then how it moves and how fast it is.” She also wanted the design to represent Miami, and we think her use of pink and blue in the color palette does that. It’s very "Miami Vice."

She's certainly signed on with a winning team. The two Red Bull drivers have dominated so far this season. Red Bull has won all four Grand Prix races so far, and Perez won the season's first sprint in Baku on Saturday. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who finished third behind Perez and Verstappen last weekend, said the Red Bulls had been “in another league.”

We can look forward to the next two fan-made liveries being revealed ahead of the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin (October 20-22) and on the streets of downtown Vegas at the Las Vegas Grand Prix (November 16-18). if you want to see the fan liveries in action, here's how to tune in to F1 online this season.

