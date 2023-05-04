2024 Acura Integra Type S costs $51,995, orders open May 11

The highly anticipated 2024 Acura Integra Type S will start at $51,995 (including $1,195 for destination) and preorders will open up on May 11, 2023, at 10 a.m. Pacific. Now, before you get too excited, know that Acura is only planning to take reservations for "one of the first 200 production units before the high-performance model officially begins arriving at dealerships next month." We'd expect those 200 slots to fill awfully quickly. For those interested in throwing their hats into the virtual ring, the orders will be accepted at Acura.com/Integra. Deliveries to dealerships are planned for June.

As we already knew, the Integra Type S will gain a total of 5 horsepower over the mechanically related Honda Civic Type R, though we're not clear on what's changed between the two versions of the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder powerplant to account for those newly located ponies. A six-speed manual transmission is mandatory, no automatic will be offered. The Type S will benefit from the same dual-axis front suspension design that inhibits torque steer so well in the Type R. Read all the rest of the salient details in our coverage of the Acura Integra Type S reveal. Acura also revealed that the Type S will achieve fuel economy figures of 21 miles per gallon in the city, 28 on the highway and 24 combined. That's down one mpg in the city compared to the Civic Type R, but the rest match up.

Now, it is of course worth pointing out that the latest Honda Civic Type R is an excellent car. We not only named it an Editor's Pick, we declared it victorious in a comparison test with its most natural rival, the Toyota GR Corolla (a car that we also like quit a bit). That Honda, which shares a whole host of parts with this new Acura Integra Type S, costs $44,890 (again, including destination). What exactly will account for the $7,105 price difference, and will it be worth it? We will of course have to wait for our turn behind the wheel to find out. But consider our interest piqued.

