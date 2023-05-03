GM's Steve Carlisle, head of North America, to retire June 1

General Motors head of North American operations Steve Carlisle is retiring after more than 40 years with the company, and will be replaced June 1 by Rory Harvey, who is currently vice president of Cadillac’s global operations.

Carlisle, 61, has been the president of GM North America since September, 2020.

Before leading North America, Carlisle was senior vice president and president at Cadillac and prior to that was president and managing director of GM Canada. One of his first executive roles at GM came in 2007, when he was named president and managing director for GM Southeast Asia, followed by an appointment as vice president of U.S. sales operations in 2010.

On Friday, the Detroit Free Press reported, GM revealed in government filings its top executives' 2022 total compensation. Carlisle took home $8,794,966 last year, down from $8,980,204 in 2021.

Harvey, 55, has been leading Cadillac’s operations since September 2020 after serving as vice president for the marque’s North American sales, service, and marketing. Prior to that position, he was chairman and managing director of Vauxhall in the UK.

“I’d like to thank Steve for his tremendous leadership, collaboration across the company, and dedicated years of service to GM,” GM President Mark Reuss said. “Along with Rory, Steve has played a significant role in the transformation of the Cadillac brand over the last several years, and under his leadership, our North American business is strong and well-positioned for future growth.”

GM made other executive changes announced earlier this week, including promoting John Roth to Harvey's job as vice president of Global Cadillac effective June 1. Roth, 54, has led GM’s customer care and after-sales team since 2020, after serving as president and managing director of GM’s operations in Africa and the Middle East.