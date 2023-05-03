Autoblog Garage Video: 2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 is a super-luxurious EV

In this episode of Autoblog Garage, we dive deep into the 2023 BMW i7 xDrive60. BMW is on a roll releasing impressive, new electric cars, and the i7 is the latest in a long line of winners. It’s entirely new for 2023 and closely mirrors the gasoline-powered 7 Series in design and tech. The exterior doesn’t have many defenders, but the interior portion of our tour is a treat for the eyes.

Since this is the xDrive60, not the more potent M70 xDrive, it prioritizes luxury and range over total performance. That said, the 536 horsepower and 549 pound-feet of torque is mighty enough for quick acceleration. The best part of the i7 might just be the cashmere and wool covered backseats, though. With BMW’s big Theater Screen down and the massaging seats going, there are few environments more relaxing and entertaining.

Join us on this tour of the i7 in the video above where we point out all the neat design touches and talk through the i7’s key features. Also, come back on Wednesdays for more videos from the Autoblog Garage.