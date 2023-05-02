2024 Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge add RWD, bigger battery pack

Volvo revealed rear-wheel-drive versions of its C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge for Europe a few months ago, but mum was the word on U.S. availability. That changes today, as Volvo just debuted a host of updates and changes coming to the electric SUVs sold here.

The big, new offering is that both the 2024 C40 Recharge and 2024 XC40 Recharge will be available in entry-level rear-wheel-drive models. Volvo developed a new and more efficient 248 horsepower electric motor that will sit on the rear axle for these models. The battery pack is also updated to be more energy dense, so it’s now an 82 kilowatt-hour pack instead of a 78 kWh pack. Combine the more efficient motor with the bigger battery pack, and range skyrockets past the old AWD models. In this RWD configuration, the 2024 C40 Recharge is EPA-rated for 297 miles of range, and the XC40 Recharge at 293 miles.

Additionally, the charging experience should be greatly improved, as Volvo says it’s upgraded the maximum charge speed to 200 kW instead of the 150 kW it could manage previously. A 10-80% charge should now take approximately 28 minutes instead of the 40 minutes Volvo estimated previously. That’s going to make a big difference if you’re road tripping with multiple stops.

The dual-motor AWD version of both cars are getting some updates, too. Instead of the identical motors on the front and rear axle, Volvo is putting its new 248 horsepower motor on the rear and a lower power 147 horsepower motor on the front axle. That front motor is only engaged when it’s needed, so Volvo says this updated AWD model will be more efficient than before. Unfortunately, both the C40 and XC40 Recharge AWD models will retain the old 78 kWh battery pack. This also means they’re saddled with the slower 150 kW charge speed. That said, the efficiency improvements from the new electric motor setup means range increases anyway. It goes up by 31 miles for the C40 Recharge to 257 miles, and by 21 miles for the XC40 Recharge to 254 miles.

Other updates to the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge models include a new 19-inch aero wheel option, more paint colors and additional exterior themes to choose from. Updated pricing is not yet available.

