GR Supra GT4 100 Edition celebrates 100 units of the GT4 customer racecar

To get the Toyota Supra into the hands of racing drivers for feedback that would make all Toyotas better, the automaker began selling the GR Supra GT4 customer motorsports version in March 2020. The factory had produced 50 of them by March 2022, those cars bringing in 36 class wins and 78 podiums out of 250 entries worldwide. Gazoo Racing celebrated the half-century mark by creating the GR Supra GT4 50 Edition, a special iteration of the GT4 race car limited to six examples worldwide. Little more than one year later, after launching the GR Supra GT4 Evo, Gazoo Racing has hit the 100-unit mark. This time it's broken the celebrations in two, creating three units of a special GR Supra GT4 100 Edition, and 100 units of a street-legal 100 Edition GR Supra road car. The bad news is that they're only being offered to the Japanese market this time around.

Starting with the street car, it comes in a special Plasma Orange color over black, forged aluminum wheels hiding black painted calipers. The interior's done up in black leather, black Alcantara, and carbon fiber, a carbon fiber badge in the passenger's area bearing the "Supra 100 Edition" serial number. As with the GT4 car, the road car can only be had with an automatic. It will debut at this week's Super GT race at Fuji Speedway. Sold via lottery, potential customers might find out there how to enter to win the chance to buy.

We're told the race car "features an exclusive exterior color, unique front bodywork, and a badge with a serial number." It's hard to make out the differences Toyota mentions, the exclusive color looking like the same Plasma Orange as the road car and the front bodywork looking like certain trims of the GT4 Evo. The automaker didn't say how these would be apportioned, likely another lottery.

The additional 50 cars that made this celebration possible have earned their keep. The Evo improved on the original with more available power, optimized cooling, a better braking system and more refined ABS settings, an uprated roll bar, and upgraded KW dampers. Consequently, the car helped balloon the silverware and ribbon count to 79 class wins and 204 podiums in international GT4 championships and Japan's Super Taikyu Series. In the U.S. this year, 20 examples of the GR Supra GT4 compete in championships like the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, GT America Powered by AWS, and Pirelli GT4 America.