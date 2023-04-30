Lamborghini Revuelto gets its closeup, makes some noise

Lamborghini revealed the successor to the Aventador at the end of March. The new biggest, baddest bull from Sant'Agata is called the Revuelto, powered by a hybrid V12 designed to celebrate the most feral side of Lamborghini's take on internal combustion while also providing everyday hybrid manners in the city and meeting global emissions regulations. The first public viewing happened at Auto Shanghai in April, the Revuelto taking its first European bow late in the month at Milan Fashion Week, where Lamborghini also showed versions of the 60th Anniversary Huracan models. Now we're getting more details on the new V12 in Lamborghini's own words, thanks a seven-minute video called "The Challenge."

Most importantly, we're getting a taste of the Revuelto's sounds. A leaked trademark application in Europe from earlier this year put a clip of the Revuelto's pure EV mode on YouTube. That video's been banished, but at 3:10 in this new vid there's a sample that sounds similar to the leak. It opens up a discussion of techniques the sound engineers used to represent the new frontier for the brand, that section ending with a short blast of V12 noise.

Technical officer Reuven Mohr runs through some of the special numbers defining the Revuelto: The carbon fiber "monofuselage" is composed of RTM, pre-preg, and forged carbon fiber and weighs 10% less than the previous carbon tub while being 25% stiffer; and the V12 makes 30% more power than the final Aventador while producing 30% fewer emissions. There's also an animation of the new eight-speed double-clutch gearbox that houses an electric motor. Replacing the former longitudinal transmission placed between the cabin seats with a compact unit mounted behind the engine meant being able to move the engine forward. Mohr gives the impression the relocation enabled designers to add a proper, deep diffuser. However, the 2017 Centenario gave us a taste of what we have now, including the visible chunk of rear tire.

There's so much more we're still waiting to find out about the new Italian flagship, but you can start your studies with the video above.

