Mazda unwraps a MX-5 Miata Kizuna special edition for spring

Through more than three decades, the lovable Mazda Miata has made more than a few “special edition” appearances on the world stage. To that esteemed collection, add the limited MX-5 Kizuna.

To be sold only in the United Kingdom (so far) and limited to 250 units, the Kizuna roadster is mainly an exercise in cosmetics. With the Kizuna, 170 cars will be in special Machine Grey color, with the remaining 80 cars in Deep Crystal Blue. Both feature a premium blue fabric soft top.

The interior is a version of Mazda’s Light Stone Nappa leather, and the wheels are 16-inch bright alloys.

The Kizuna will be priced at the equivalent of about $38,000 when it launches in U.K. dealerships next month. The power is supplied by the 131-horsepower 1.5-liter Skyactiv-G engine.

The MX-5 has surfaced in a number of special versions. Four years ago, Mazda celebrated the roadster’s thirtieth birthday with an unforgettable Racing Orange treatment, and if that delicious exterior wasn’t enough orange, the sexy hue graced the seats, doors, dash and brake calipers. It was limited to 3,000 units.

The UK's 10-model 2023 Mazda MX-5 lineup features the newly named Prime-Line, Exclusive-Line and Homura trim levels. Both the roadster and Retractable Fastback RF models come with a choice of the 1.5-liter or the 181-horsepower 2.0-liter that we get here in the States.

