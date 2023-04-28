This lightweight Champion Dual Fuel inverter generator is available for under $600 today

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With storm season ramping up, you'll want to protect against potential power outages as much as you can. Losing power is never convenient, so keeping a generator ready to go can turn an outage from a potential emergency into a mild inconvenience. Portable generators can also be used for camping, tailgating, a job site, and more. The generator we're featuring today has 2,000 starting watts and 1,600 running watts when using gasoline. Those numbers are slightly lower when using propane. While a 2,000-watt generator probably won't run your entire house, it should be able to power things like lights, microwaves, small appliances, and TVs. Of course, this will vary from person to person depending on the wattage requirements of the items you're trying to run. If you'd like to learn more about how it all works, check out this handy article from EcoFlow.

Looking for more great generator options? Check out our list of the 8 best whole-house and portable generators of 2023, otherwise, learn more about this specific generator below.

This Champion 2,000-watt Dual Fuel generator runs on gas or propane with up to 34 hours of runtime and only weighs 39 pounds. It can also be linked to another generator like it to double the power output. It features "quiet operation" making it great for camping (or glamping), has built-in 120V 20 amp outlets, a 12V cigarette-lighter outlet and a USB adapter. It even comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

Key Features

Very lightweight, only 39 lbs

"Quiet operation" makes it great for camping or tailgating

Wattage: Using gasoline, this generator features 2,000 starting watts and 1,600 running watts - with propane it provides 1,800 starting watts and 1,440 running watts

Up to 11.5 hours of run time w/ gas or 34 hours w/ propane

Optional parallel kit allows users to connect multiple inverters together to double the power output

Two built-in 120V 20 amp outlets, a 12V cigarette-lighter style outlet and a USB adapter

Includes a 3-year limited warranty with purchase

$593.03 at Amazon