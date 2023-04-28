Partner

Tesla's biggest Chinese rival unveiled a ridiculously cheap EV — the $11,000 BYD Seagull

Apr 28th 2023 at 10:26AM
The BYD Seagull. BYD
  • Chinese electric-car maker BYD launched the Seagull, a ridiculously cheap hatchback. 
  • It costs roughly $11,000 to start and offers up to 251 miles of range, according to BYD. 
  • It can charge from 30% to 80% in 30 minutes. 
This sleek little hatchback is one of the best deals on the electric-car market. But don't get your hopes up too much — you can't buy one in America.
The yellow BYD Seagull electric car at the Shangai auto show.
The BYD Seagull. Aly Song/Reuters
 
The bargain-bin Seagull comes from BYD, a Chinese carmaker that's swiftly taking over the country's competitive EV market and making lots of trouble for Tesla and Elon Musk.
The yellow BYD Seagull electric hatchback.
The BYD Seagull. VCG via Getty Images
 
It recently went on sale with a starting price of 73,800 yuan, or roughly $10,600. Pricing goes all the way up to around 89,800 yuan (around $13,000),
The yellow BYD Seagull electric hatchback.
The BYD Seagull. VCG via Getty Images

It's an astonishingly low price point in the global EV market. In China, the Tesla Model 3 costs the equivalent of $33,000. But the country is known for its cheap, tiny EVs.
The yellow BYD Seagull electric car at the Shangai auto show.
The BYD Seagull. VCG via Getty Images
 
The cheapest Seagull delivers 305 kilometers (190 miles) of range, BYD says.
The yellow BYD Seagull electric car at the Shangai auto show.
The BYD Seagull. VCG via Getty Images

A more expensive version with a slightly larger battery pack returns an impressive 405 kilometers (251 miles), according to BYD. Both models can charge from 30% to 80% in 30 minutes.
The yellow BYD Seagull electric car at the Shangai auto show.
The BYD Seagull. VCG via Getty Images
 
BYD doesn't quote a 0-60-mph time but says the Seagull can hit 31 mph in 4.9 seconds.
The yellow BYD Seagull electric hatchback.
The BYD Seagull. BYD

So how big — or small — is the Seagull? At 148.8 inches long, it's a little shorter than a Mini Cooper and a little longer than a Fiat 500.
The yellow BYD Seagull electric car at the Shangai auto show.
The BYD Seagull. Fang Zhe/Xinhua via Getty Images
 
Inside, it offers up a rotating, 10.1-inch touchscreen and four airbags.
The yellow BYD Seagull electric car at the Shangai auto show.
The BYD Seagull. VCG via Getty Images

BYD hasn't said whether it'll sell the Seagull outside of China, but it already exports other EVs to Europe and South America.
The yellow BYD Seagull electric hatchback.
The BYD Seagull. Aly Song/Reuters
 
Read the original article on Business Insider
