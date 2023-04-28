Tesla's biggest Chinese rival unveiled a ridiculously cheap EV — the $11,000 BYD Seagull

This sleek little hatchback is one of the best deals on the electric-car market. But don't get your hopes up too much — you can't buy one in America. The BYD Seagull. Aly Song/Reuters

The bargain-bin Seagull comes from BYD, a Chinese carmaker that's swiftly taking over the country's competitive EV market and making lots of trouble for Tesla and Elon Musk

It recently went on sale with a starting price of 73,800 yuan, or roughly $10,600. Pricing goes all the way up to around 89,800 yuan (around $13,000),

It's an astonishingly low price point in the global EV market. In China , the Tesla Model 3 costs the equivalent of $33,000. But the country is known for its cheap, tiny EVs.

The cheapest Seagull delivers 305 kilometers (190 miles) of range, BYD says.

A more expensive version with a slightly larger battery pack returns an impressive 405 kilometers (251 miles), according to BYD. Both models can charge from 30% to 80% in 30 minutes.

BYD doesn't quote a 0-60-mph time but says the Seagull can hit 31 mph in 4.9 seconds.

So how big — or small — is the Seagull? At 148.8 inches long, it's a little shorter than a Mini Cooper and a little longer than a Fiat 500