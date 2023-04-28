Report: Next-generation Ford Ranger reveal is next month

Some global markets got the brand-new Ford Ranger last year, but Americans were left out until the 2024 model. The automaker’s CEO had already confirmed that we’d see the truck and a new performance-oriented Ranger Raptor but did not give details on when the truck would land. Ford Authority recently uncovered the reveal date, and it’s coming up soon.

According to the publication’s sources, the Ranger will debut in May. It was previously expected to enter production next month, so we don’t know if the scheduled announcement will affect the ramp-up process in Michigan. The truck has been photographed testing several times, so its arrival is imminent.

The truck is expected to carry the same turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine from its predecessor, though the new Ranger Raptor will be a different animal entirely. It will likely get a twin-turbocharged V6 that makes 392 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque. The Ranger rides on the Ford T6 platform, which also forms the base of the Bronco, and a 10-speed automatic transmission will be the only option.

Styling is updated with a grille and LED running light shape similar to the Ford Maverick, though the new truck doesn’t look radically different than before. International Ranger models got a significantly improved interior, which the U.S. version is expected to retain. Ford installed a much larger vertically-oriented touchscreen in top trims, and the cabin offers higher-quality materials. Other markets get a single-cab variant, but Americans won’t get the option.

When it arrives, the Ranger will have tough competition out of the gate. Chevrolet and GMC updated their midsize trucks for 2023, but while they offer off-road configurations, the trucks won’t be as hardcore as the Ranger Raptor. Toyota’s been teasing the 2024 Tacoma over the past few days, from suspension to stereo speaker, and has hinted at an off-road-ready overlanding trim, but again, it won’t match up with the Raptor.