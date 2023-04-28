Ferrari F40 with Liberty Walk widebody kit slinks through Tokyo

The prolific Japanese customizer Liberty Walk's latest creation is a wildly modified Ferrari F40. The dramatically lowered and widened supercar will undoubtedly be considered heresy for Ferrari purists, but the car is undeniably staggering.

Liberty Walk has been customizing cars for decades, and each year the base cars get increasingly outrageous. It was all good and fun when founder Wataru Kato was slicing up modern Nissan GT-Rs and Lamborghini Murcielagos. No one really shed a tear about the numerous Mustangs, BMWs, or 360 and F430 Ferraris. The Mitsuoka Orochi was actually an improvement.

But the Ferrari F40 is a bona fide classic. It's one of the most beloved cars on the planet and it's rare too, with just a hair over 1,300 ever to roll out of Maranello. And no, this isn't some kind of kit car trickery like when they displayed a jaw-dropping Lamborghini Miura at the Tokyo Auto Salon, later revealed to be a reskinned Ford GT40 replica. Kato has had a white Ferrari F40 kicking around his garage for at least a decade plus.

With nothing more that could top past builds, it seemed that the F40's time had come. The kit comes with a new nose section that stays true to the original intake pattern but as you move aft aggressive ducting and vents begin to resemble the race-modified F40 LM.

A slammed airbag suspension and an array of canards, diffusers, and a modified wing add to the list of changes. Topping it all off are a set of exposed fastener fenders stuck to the rear haunches. The surgery is irreversible too, with parts of the F40's original kevlar and carbon fiber body sacrificed for the installation. Watch this Hagerty video for more details on the build.

This kit is something you can actually buy on the Liberty Walk website, for some of the 1,300 or so F40 owners who would like to do this to their own car. No price is listed; one must call to inquire, and it won't be as cheap or easy as buying stick-on portholes for your V6 Chrysler 300 at Pep Boys.

Most Ferrari owners would probably rather take a hacksaw to their own limbs than cut up an F40, so it'll be a truly niche market. However, there are probably enough F40s in climate controlled garages that one or two modified ones isn't a big deal. In fact, there are likely more F40s left in pristine condition than Nissan NX2000s or first-gen Chrysler Town & Countrys.

