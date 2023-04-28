23-year-old New York woman racks up 67 traffic tickets and 65 suspensions

On the scale of movie quotes, we're not sure if 23-year-old Janelda Camille from New York City is more The Dark Knight's "Some people just want to watch the world burn," or The Watchmen's "I'm not stuck in here with you, you're stuck in here with me." Via The Drive, NBC New York reported Suffolk County Police pulled Camille over this week after she was allegedly spotted around 2 a.m. in a 2000 Honda Accord doing 95 miles an hour on Long Island's Sunrise Highway. The island still hasn't raised its speed limit above 55 mph despite New York State permitting a 65-mph maximum limit, so clocking 95 there is big-T "Troubling." She couldn't give her driver's license to police when asked because she'd already given it to the DMV earlier this year, back in February, when the state demanded she surrender it over an egregious number of violations. On the early morning when police ran her particulars, they found that Camille had racked up 67 tickets and 65 suspensions.

Such a record at such a young age proves Camille doesn't play for small stakes when she breaks driving laws; 97% of her infractions were worthy of suspensions. If we make an assumption and average it, she's remarkably consistent, too. A driver needs to be 18 to receive an unrestricted license in New York State. Assuming Camille took her first at-bat with the traffic police when she turned 17 and was still driving under limitations, she's averaged nearly a ticket per month — every month — for six years. However, that's not what happened. She stacked her paper quick, getting those 65 suspensions over 12 dates, a stupendous feat of averaging more than five suspension-worthy infractions at a time.

How could she still be on the road? Continuing with the gobsmackers, Camille never answered any of the official summonses sent her. Then, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison made the remarkable statement that the local DMV doesn't tell the police when a driver's license has been suspended multiple times. A breathtaking degree of one-way communication if true, seeing that the police have to alert the DMV to violations that would cause a license to be suspended.

Authorities have charged her with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, in addition to a summons for speeding. Anyone taking bets on whether she answers this summons?