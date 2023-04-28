Official

2023 Honda Accord earns IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award

It improves in a couple of areas over the previous model

Joel Stocksdale
Apr 28th 2023 at 12:38PM
2023 Honda Accord Sport L front
  • 2023 Honda Accord Sport L front
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord Sport L front
    • 2023 Honda Accord Sport L front
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord Sport L rear
    • 2023 Honda Accord Sport L rear
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord Sport L front three quarter mid
    • 2023 Honda Accord Sport L front three quarter mid
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord Sport L rear three quarter
    • 2023 Honda Accord Sport L rear three quarter
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord Sport L front three quarter
    • 2023 Honda Accord Sport L front three quarter
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord Sport L front detail
    • 2023 Honda Accord Sport L front detail
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord Sport L wheel
    • 2023 Honda Accord Sport L wheel
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord Sport L badge
    • 2023 Honda Accord Sport L badge
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring interior from back seat
    • 2023 Honda Accord Touring interior from back seat
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring interior from driver door
    • 2023 Honda Accord Touring interior from driver door
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring interior
    • 2023 Honda Accord Touring interior
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring air vent
    • 2023 Honda Accord Touring air vent
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring air vent detail
    • 2023 Honda Accord Touring air vent detail
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring climate controls
    • 2023 Honda Accord Touring climate controls
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring touchscreen home screen
    • 2023 Honda Accord Touring touchscreen home screen
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring touchscreen Google Maps day
    • 2023 Honda Accord Touring touchscreen Google Maps day
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring touchscreen Google Maps
    • 2023 Honda Accord Touring touchscreen Google Maps
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring touchscreen radio
    • 2023 Honda Accord Touring touchscreen radio
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring volume knob
    • 2023 Honda Accord Touring volume knob
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord EX touchscreen
    • 2023 Honda Accord EX touchscreen
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring instrument panel
    • 2023 Honda Accord Touring instrument panel
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring IP
    • 2023 Honda Accord Touring IP
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring IP with navi map
    • 2023 Honda Accord Touring IP with navi map
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring center console
    • 2023 Honda Accord Touring center console
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring drive mode and ev mode buttons
    • 2023 Honda Accord Touring drive mode and ev mode buttons
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring wireless charging
    • 2023 Honda Accord Touring wireless charging
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring front seats
    • 2023 Honda Accord Touring front seats
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring back seat
    • 2023 Honda Accord Touring back seat
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord back seat
    • 2023 Honda Accord back seat
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord trunk
    • 2023 Honda Accord trunk
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2023 Honda Accord Sport L front
  • 2023 Honda Accord Sport L rear
  • 2023 Honda Accord Sport L front three quarter mid
  • 2023 Honda Accord Sport L rear three quarter
  • 2023 Honda Accord Sport L front three quarter
  • 2023 Honda Accord Sport L front detail
  • 2023 Honda Accord Sport L wheel
  • 2023 Honda Accord Sport L badge
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring interior from back seat
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring interior from driver door
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring interior
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring air vent
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring air vent detail
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring climate controls
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring touchscreen home screen
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring touchscreen Google Maps day
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring touchscreen Google Maps
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring touchscreen radio
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring volume knob
  • 2023 Honda Accord EX touchscreen
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring instrument panel
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring IP
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring IP with navi map
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring center console
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring drive mode and ev mode buttons
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring wireless charging
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring front seats
  • 2023 Honda Accord Touring back seat
  • 2023 Honda Accord back seat
  • 2023 Honda Accord trunk

Just like its predecessor, the redesigned 2023 Honda Accord has earned the highest honors, the Top Safety Pick+ award, from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. This is a bigger deal than it may seem, though, as the IIHS has made its requirements more stringent for the award. That means the 2023 Honda Accord is actually even safer than the old one, and the IIHS has the data to show it.

The key areas where the Accord improved are in side impact protection and headlights. The IIHS updated the side-impact test to use a heavier ramming vehicle to simulate the fact that more vehicles on the road are larger, heavier SUVs. The old Accord only got a "Marginal" rating, which wouldn't be sufficient for the award ("Acceptable" is the minimum requirement). The new one got the best "Good" rating. The Accord's redesigned headlights are also rated "Good" and are available across the line, whereas the old model had two types with one rated just "Acceptable."

The rest of the new Accord's test results were at least as good as before. It passed all the other crash tests with flying colors, and child seat LATCH anchor access was even rated "Good+." The vehicle-to-pedestrian crash prevention systems that IIHS tests also performed the same with a "Superior" rating in the day, and a slightly lower "Advanced" rating at night. 

Right now, the only other family sedan to achieve the Top Safety Pick+ result is the Toyota Camry. The Hyundai Sonata and Subaru Legacy were both rated as regular Top Safety Picks. But the Subaru Outback, closely related to the Legacy, gets the Top Safety Pick+ award. 

The new Accord also already impressed us in most aspects, such as excellent driving dynamics and a much-improved interior. So with it being even safer, it's easy for us to recommend the Accord. It's about the best family sedan in the segment.

Related video:

Featured Gallery2023 Honda Accord

Honda Accord Information

Honda Accord
Share This Photo X