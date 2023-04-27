Mercedes-Benz is leveraging its over-the-air software updating system to beam more power to the sedan and SUV variants of the EQE and EQS. The update is compatible with the EQE 350 4Matic and EQS 450 4Matic models, and owners can either purchase it or subscribe to it.

While technical details about the update haven't been released, we know that there are no mechanical modifications involved. It's all in the software. The company explains that the Acceleration Increase upgrade adjusts the motor characteristic curve, resulting in more horsepower and more torque regardless of the driving mode selected. It sounds similar to the factory-backed software tunes offered by some tuners.

Both versions of the EQE benefit from a 60-horsepower bump, so the drivetrain's total output increases from 288 to 348 horsepower. The sedan's zero-to-60-mph time drops to 5.1 seconds, compared to six seconds flat without the update, and the SUV gets a full second quicker for a 5.2-second sprint. EQS buyers will see an 80-horse increase to 435 horsepower, while the zero-to-60 time drops to 4.5 seconds for the sedan (0.8 seconds quicker) and 4.9 seconds for the SUV (0.9 seconds quicker). Mercedes claims the update doesn't affect driving range.

Pricing depends on the model. For the EQE, the update costs $60 a month, $600 annually, or $1,950 to buy outright. Put another way, that's $32.50 per extra horsepower. For the EQS, those figures increase to $90, $900, and $2,950, respectively (about $36.90 per horsepower).

Buyers who want to inject more horses into their EV's driveline can download the Acceleration Increase update from the Mercedes Me Connect store, which is accessible online. They can download the update from anywhere without stopping by a Mercedes-Benz dealership. The list of so-called digital extras available through the platform also includes Beginner Driver and Valet Service driving modes, a dashcam feature, the AMG Track Pace application, and navigation system updates. Additional functions will join the catalog in the coming months.