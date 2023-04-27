Keep your garage lit with these 3 deals from the Way Day Wayfair sale

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're like many of us here at Autoblog, there's a good chance that your garage is your home away from home. It's the perfect place for tools, outdoor toys, lawn care accessories and of course, your cars! As such an important area of your home, it's extra important to keep it well lit. There are tons of different styles of security light, so we picked 3 highly-rated options that all happen to be on sale right now thanks to Wayfair's Way Day sale, going on right now.

$32.99 at Wayfair

Key Features

Aluminum construction

120 volts

Determined by Wayfair as "safe to use in wet locations"

Adjustable lamp head

Rust resistant

Hardwired

2 year product warranty

The Scofield 150 Watt outdoor security floodlight is a fantastic option even at full price, but at 30% off it's a steal. It features aluminum casings and is approved by Wayfair as "safe to use in wet locations," which is pretty important for an outdoor light. The fact that it's hardwired prevents users from having to worry about replacing any batteries, it's got an adjustable lamp head, it's rust-resistant and it even comes with a 2 year product warranty.

$136 at Wayfair

Key Features

Motion sensor spotlight w/ 40-foot motion radius

Integrated LEDs

Metal construction

Determined by Wayfair as "safe to use in wet locations"

Adjustable lamp head

Hardwired

LED lifespan rated at 50,000 hours

Detection zone is adjustable

3 year limited warranty for defects

This option is a bit more expensive than the Scofield above, but it also has more features. First of all, this is a true spotlight and the LEDs are built-in, so you won't have to worry about finding your own bulbs or replacing them. It's motion-activated with up to a 40-foot motion radius. The bulbs inside the fixture are rated for 50,000 hours, so this could theoretically light up your driveway for nearly 6 years if it was activated 24/7. It should last for even longer than that when being used only for motion detection. This option is also Wayfair-rated to be "safe to use in wet locations," is also hardwired, and has a 3-year limited warranty for defects.

$24.21 at Wayfair

Key Features

Set of 4

Up to 33-foot 120-degree detection angle

Wireless - solar powered

Integrated LEDs

Automatically turns off after 30 seconds of no further motion

IP65 waterproof rating

LED lifespan rated at 50,000 hours

12-month limited warranty

These solar-powered IP65 waterproof wall lights from Solar Motion are a great budget pick to light your driveway, patio, or any other outdoor space. They come in a 4-pack, are totally wireless and are powered by the sun, so you won't have to fiddle around with recharging. Like the pick above, these lights automatically turn on when they detect motion and the integrated bulbs inside are meant to last at least 50,000 hours. It also comes with a 12-month limited warranty. At under $30 bucks for the whole pack, this option is tough to ignore.

