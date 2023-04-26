Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT revealed, but it's only for Europe

The first Shelby version of the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is coming from Shelby American, and it’s going to be exclusively sold in Europe. Its name is simple: Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT. The changes made to it versus a regular Mach-E GT are relatively minor in scope, too, but let’s get into it.

Shelby didn’t do anything to enhance the Mach-E GT’s straight-line performance, instead opting for handling and styling enhancements. Therefore, it’s sitting on lowering springs that reduce the ride height by one inch. New lighter-weight wheels painted in satin black are fitted, and a bunch of carbon fiber bits aim to reduce weight. In total, Shelby fit the Mach-E GT with a carbon fiber hood, carbon grille, carbon mirror caps and carbon door trim.

In what will likely be a controversial move, Shelby is also fitting this vehicle with Borla’s “Active Performance Sound System” designed for EVs. It’s an external speaker system that Borla has developed to mimic the engine and exhaust noise you’d hear from an internal combustion car. You can listen to it being tested on a Mach-E here. The idea is to create a realistic soundtrack that matches up with driver inputs.

Other changes for this Shelby include a bunch of emblems and badges all over, vinyl exterior stickers, Shelby floor mats and a numbered dash plaque. Only 100 Shelby Mustang Mach-E GTs will be produced for Europe, and Shelby says the whole package will run customers €24,900. Converted to U.S. dollars, you’re looking at about $27,500. Anybody who wants this package will need to either already have a 2021-2023 Mach-E GT or buy one within the 2023 calendar year.

As for why it’s limited to Europe only, Aaron Shelby, board member of Carroll Shelby International and grandson of the company founder, provided an answer. “We elected to initially offer the Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT only in Europe because sales of EVs are growing much more rapidly there than in the USA. And from 2016 to 2021, the number of public EV charging stations increased by 431 percent across Europe. It just makes good business sense for Shelby American.”

Shelby says it plans on rolling out additional projects in the realm of EV performance “in the near future,” but goes on to assure us that there will be “several new models” with V8 engines over the next 12 months introduced, as well.

Related video: