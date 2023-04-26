Make the patio your favorite place in your house with these Wayfair deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Wayfair is having one of its biggest sales of the year, aptly named Way Day, which means you can pick up all kinds of things for your home at discounted prices. With summer just around the corner I keep thinking about spending as much time as possible outdoors, so getting my patio up to snuff is my current priority, and these eight items will surely help me get there.

Key Features:

Removable drip tray

Side shelves help with preparation

720 square inches of cooking area

Electric ignition

A few years back I bought my first gas grill, a six-burner behemoth that can and has fed upwards of 30 neighbors at a time. Very proud of myself, I texted a college buddy a photo, to which he responded something to the effect of, Dude, you should’ve bought a Blackstone. At the time I had no idea what a Blackstone was. Since then I have used them countless times. Superior to a gas-grill in almost every way, the Blackstone griddle can make everything, from pizza to pancakes, fried eggs and bacon to grilled veggies and kabobs.

This one is currently 25% off and features a large cook surface that fits up to 25 burgers at once so you can invite your friends and family over for weekend brunches out on the patio. If you’re more of a lone wolf, there are smaller options as well, including the one listed above which is great for camping.

Key Features:

8 cushioned chairs, each with a 400 lb weight capacity

75” x 36” table with a 360 lb weight limit

Solid acacia wood tabletop and weatherproof rattan construction

90-day limited warranty

When it comes to outdoor furniture, you need it to be durable, comfortable and good looking. This outdoor dining set checks all three boxes.

Key Features:

Gorgeous mid-century modern inspired design

Made of durable acacia wood that won’t darken over time

90-day limited warranty

This bench is so good looking, a few of the reviewers put it inside. With a classic slatted look that has stood the test of time, this bench will definitely class up your patio. At 63 inches long and with a weight capacity of 550 lbs, it'll fit two, maybe three people on it at once.

Key Features

Accommodates up to three people and 500 lbs

Comes in two sizes

Heavy duty chain will fit up to a 9-foot high porch

I love hanging out on my front porch in the summer. All of my neighbors are cool, plus it’s shaded from the Colorado sun which can get quite hot from May on. Right now I have a bunch of plastic Adirondack chairs but what I’ve really had my eye on is a swing like this one. Assuming you hang it correctly, it is the perfect place for a family to sit and people watch. It comes in two sizes, 48” and 60”, depending on your needs. Throw a cushion on there and some pillows, grab a drink and enjoy the cool summer breeze.

Key Features:

Water-resistant polyester upholstered fabric

Durable metal frame

Reclines to three different positions

There are a few items in this list that look good enough to bring inside and this reclining chaise is one of them. Able to lie completely flat, it is just begging to be napped on. It comes in two colors, gray and sand, a durable metal frame and water-resistant fabric.

Key Features:

Cushioned chair and ottoman

Acacia wood frame with natural finish

300 lb weight capacity for the chair, 200 lb capacity for the ottoman

If chaise lounges aren’t quite your style, check out this chair and ottoman set. With a frame built of acacia wood and water-resistant fabric cushions, this set is both durable and comfortable, though it is a bit on the pricey side.

Key Features:

2 zero gravity chairs, each with a 300 lb weight capacity

Removable headrest and beverage tray

Rust-resistant stainless steel frame

The first time I heard of a zero-gravity chair I was skeptical. The first time I ever tried one I didn’t want to get out of it. The stainless steel frame is rust-resistant, the colors are many and price isn’t bad, at $125.99 for two, that’s only $63 bucks apiece. It also comes with a removable headrest and a tray that will hold your drink, a phone and a book or magazine.

Key Features:

4 person capacity;each seat features lumbar support and a cupholder

EZ Kleen filtration system

20-stainless steel jets

Easy to use digital control panel

For me growing up this was the dream. A hot tub. Great all year long from warm summer nights to frigid winter, apres ski days. This Aquarest hot tub will fit four people, perfect for a smaller family, an EZ Kleen filtration system, cupholders, twenty jets, an LED backlit waterfall and an easy to use digital control panel.