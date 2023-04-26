Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I’ve always loved the look of a well organized workbench. There’s something both incredibly satisfying and efficient about knowing exactly what tool you need for a job and where it is at. My dad had a friend growing up who made wood furniture for a living. Every single tool had a specific place, and it was always there. I have to admit that I am not one of those people. My workbench has its moments, but most of the time there are random mountain bike parts strewn about, and I struggle to find which drill bit I need at any given time. That’s why something like this 26-piece Performance Tool screwdriver set is tempting.

Key Features:

26 screwdrivers - 8 slotted, 8 Phillips, 6 star and 4 Pozi

A freestanding rack that can also be mounted to a pegboard

Chrome vanadium steel blades with magnetic tips

Non-slip molded grips

This set comes with almost every kind of screwdriver you’ll ever need, plus a freestanding rack for them all that can also be mounted to a pegboard. All for under $20.