2024 Land Rover Defender 130 adds V8, new Outbound 5-seat version

Land Rover just dumped all the information on updates for the 2024 Defender, and the list is a lengthy one with engine updates, seat layout changes and new special edition models.

Starting with the engine news, the Defender 130 gains a V8 option this year. It’s the P500 trim, and it comes as a fully-loaded model. The actual V8 engine used in the 130 is a lower output version of that available in the top-spec 110 (more on that later) that makes 493 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque. The full-fat V8 in the 110 makes 518 horsepower and 461 pound-feet of torque. Land Rover says the 130 V8 will hit 60 mph in just 5.4 seconds. Only two exterior paint options are available for the 130 V8, including Carpathian Gray or Santorini Black. To further set it apart, Land Rover fits it with a black contrast roof, V8 exterior badging, darkened taillights and 22-inch satin grey wheels. Inside, Ebony Windsor (black) leather is the only option. Since it comes pretty well-loaded, it’s priced high at $118,075, including the $1,475 destination charge.

In other Defender 130 news, a new five-seat configuration model is out called the 130 Outbound. This model deletes the third row that the 130 was designed around, but it replaces that space with extra cargo room. Basically, it’s for the Defender buyer who doesn’t want a third row but needs more luggage space than the 110 provides. It also gets a unique appearance and equipment setup. The bumpers get a matte finish, and you can choose between either 20-inch or 22-inch wheels, both wrapped in all-terrain tires. Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey and Eiger Grey are the only four colors you can get with the Outbound. The interior gets rubber flooring mat protection throughout, and Land Rover includes extra lashing points and a new cargo net for all the cargo you’re presumably carrying. Lastly, the Outbound is only available with the P400 inline-six engine.

As for the Defender 110, it gains the option of the same low-output V8 that is added to the 130. That means you’ll be able to choose between either a 493-horsepower or a 518-horsepower version of the V8 for the 110. The high-output version comes as a fully-loaded model and goes for $112,975, while the low-output version is only available as a lower-spec SE trim with less equipment. It’s listed at just $94,475, so if you want to get into the cheapest Defender V8 possible, that’s your entry point.

Beyond the engine news, the 110 gains a $600 County Exterior Pack (above) that was inspired by the original Defender County’s appearance. It adds either blue or white graphics to the exterior, blue roof, blue tailgate and 20-inch gloss white wheels.

The Defender 90 doesn’t change much for 2024, but Land Rover notes that it’s improved access to the second row via a new “parachute grab handle” for a quick fold and slide of the passenger seat. The second row also introduces a new 40:20:40 split-folding configuration with a center armrest.

The whole 2024 lineup of Defenders is available to order today, including all the new models discussed above.

