Save nearly 70% with this fantastic NEXPOW dual dash cam deal from Walmart

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You probably already know all about dash cams and the many benefits they can provide while on the road. If not, you can check out this post on some of our favorite dash cams for 2023. If you're already up to speed, though, and have been hunting for a stellar dash cam deal, this NEXPOW dash cam is a fantastic 68% off right now bringing the price down to just $34.96. While it's obviously not the absolute best picture you'll find in a cam (if you're looking for something closer to that, check out our review of this Nextbase 622GW cam), you still can't beat a savings of over $75 on a dash camera.

The NEXPOW T7J6 dual dash cam is a great cam at full price, let alone 68% off. For only $34.96 you get a front dash cam that records in 1080P full HD and a rear dash cam that records in 720P HD and both feature WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) technology. Like most other cams, this one saves videos onto a MicroSD card (sold separately) and features loop recording, motion detection, a G-sensor for crash detection and much more. There's even a parking monitoring feature. Check it out right here to take advantage of the deal or learn more below.

Key features

Records at a 1080P from the front cam and 720P from the rear

Features a 170° wide-angle lens, WDR and advanced night vision

Records onto a MicroSD card

Loop recording functionality

Built-in G-sensor allows the cam to detect crashes or sudden vibration/shock

Includes parking monitoring

Easy setup

Features a screen saver function

$34.96 at Walmart

