Now that the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R is out with its huge supercharged V8, it was only inevitable that someone would give it the six-wheel treatment. And we're not the least bit surprised that Hennessey Performance would be the company to do it. Like with the regular Raptor (VelociRaptor) and the Ram TRX, it has revealed its VelociRaptoR (not a typo, and important for differentiating between the R version and the regular one), that will give you even more, well, more.

As with Hennessey's other 6x6 super trucks, the VelociRaptoR's frame has been extended to accommodate the additional rear axle. It's a fully functional axle, too, and features a locker. Hennessey has also made sure the updated suspension still uses the Fox live-valve suspension that Ford made a big deal about, and we found really impressive. Hennessey did tweak things a bit by adding three inches of lift as well as 20-inch wheels with 37-inch tires.

The overall length of the vehicle increases to 27 feet in service of that extra axle, but there's another benefit to it: more bed length. Instead of the standard Raptor R's 5.5-foot bed, the VelociRaptoR has an 8-foot bed. We're not sure that'll convince your significant other to let you get one, but it's worth a shot.

Surprisingly, the powertrain of the VelociRaptoR is untouched. It's the same supercharged 5.2-liter V8 making 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque. But it's not like we thought the Raptor R was slow, so we doubt too many potential customers will be bothered.

The VelociRaptoR is available to order now. It's not cheap. The base price is $499,999, but that does at least include the donor truck, so the price is for the whole thing. Like other Hennessey vehicles, it also comes with a 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty (maybe that will convince your significant other). Customers can order through dealers that work with Hennessey, or Hennessey directly.

