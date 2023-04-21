In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd for a recap of the past week's worldwide debuts along with some updates from their recent adventures. They start off discussing the rumors of a new Ford Mustang Raptor and what that means in the context of previous rumors of a Corvette SUV. Then it's time to talk Shanghai, where Polestar, Buick, Volkswagen, Porsche and Lincoln all had big reveals. After that, they segue to Byron's trip to Moab for the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari preview where he drove the AEV Level II Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary Edition. From there, they reminisce about Mustangs in a nod to the nameplate's 59th anniversary, after which they stick to the theme with a sub-$15,000 RWD used-car discussion. Is there anything worth buying in this price bracket in today's economy?

Autoblog Podcast # 777

