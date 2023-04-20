2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 gets limited-edition Manufaktur model

Mercedes-Benz is injecting an extra dose of style into the EQS, the flagship of its EV range. It unveiled four limited-edition models lumped under the Manufaktur Signature Edition label that stand out with details such as unique paint colors and hand-stitched leather upholstery.

Manufaktur Signature Edition buyers have two EQS flavors to choose from: the 580 and the AMG-branded model. Mercedes-Benz notes that "a limited number of units will be produced," though it hasn't provided a specific figure or announced how many will be sent to the United States. Regardless of powertrain, the electric sedan gets Exclusive Nappa leather upholstery on the seats, the two-tone steering wheel, the lower part of the dashboard, and the armrest integrated into the center console. It also receives headrest pillows embroidered with either the Mercedes-Benz star or the AMG logo, high-pile floor mats, and a high-gloss chrome "Manufaktur" logo on the center console's trim.

The 516-horsepower EQS 580 Manufaktur Signature Edition is available in Silicon Gray Non-Metallic with a Mystic Red interior or Rubellite Red Metallic with a Deep White interior. It also ships with a key fob that features Rose Gold and high-gloss black accents. Buyers who select the AMG variant, which puts 649 horses under the driver's right foot, can select one of two paint colors called Night Black Magno and Kalahari Gold Magno, respectively. The interior is finished in Deep White leather in both cases, and this model doesn't get a special key fob.

Mercedes-Benz dealers across the nation will begin receiving the EQS Manufaktur Signature Edition in the spring of 2023. Pricing hasn't been released. For context, the regular-production EQS 580 starts at $127,100 including a $1,150 destination charge, while the AMG carries a base price of $148,700 including the same destination charge. If you miss out on both, or if the aforementioned color combinations aren't to your liking, Mercedes-Benz also offers standalone Manufaktur options (like Vintage Blue paint and Tobacco Brown leather) for the EQS.

