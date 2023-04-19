2024 Lincoln Nautilus pricing is already out, and it's up

The new 2024 Lincoln Nautilus was just revealed, but now pricing is already out. Not only is pricing available to walk through, but Lincoln opened up its configurator and is allowing you to build and price one.

As you might expect from a new generation with a whole lot more features, the base price is up. A 2024 Nautilus Premiere starts at $51,810, including the $1,395 destination charge — we’ll note that the new Nautilus will be built in China now, but the destination fee is the same as the Canadian-built 2023 model. Overall, the new Nautilus is $5,590 more than the outgoing version. Considering that AWD is now standard equipment, and the plethora of additional tech/features now present in this new generation, the increase is no surprise. The Nautilus comes with a gas-only 2.0-liter turbo engine as standard equipment, but you can select the hybrid option for an extra $1,500.

Lincoln’s mid-level trim is the Reserve at $56,145, which adds “premium” leather seats in the first and second rows, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, unique “jewel” accented grille and 21-inch wheels instead of the 19-inch wheels standard on the Premiere. Both the Premiere and Reserve have very expensive packages that group together a bunch of premium options — we’d recommend reading through them on the configurator to see if they’re must-haves for your needs. If you want BlueCruise 1.2 (hands-free driver assist system) or one of the available Revel audio systems, though, you’ll need to select one of these packages.

Per usual with Lincoln, the Black Label trim is the range-topper. It comes with nearly every option as standard equipment and starts at $75,860. The biggest choices you can make here are powertrain — Lincoln still charges $1,500 extra for the hybrid in the Black Label — and then picking your exterior and interior color themes. Chalet, a cream and brown theme, or Redwood, a reddish-brown and black theme, can be selected on the inside. There’s a $3,000 Jet Appearance Package available, too, which comes with unique wheels, fully-blacked-out exterior trim and a unique interior. You can even spend $2,000 on Lincoln’s fancy, new Chroma Caviar Dark Grey Metallic paint, the most expensive color in the catalog. Check all of these boxes, and you can get a Nautilus up to $82,360.

At that price, you could buy an entry-level Navigator or a well-equipped Aviator. But if you only need the two rows that the Nautilus offers, it looks like this model will be one luxurious offering. Lincoln says deliveries of the 2024 Nautilus will begin in early 2024.

