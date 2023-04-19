Video

Autoblog Garage Video: 2023 GMC Sierra AT4X is a rugged and refined truck

Take a tour, from its tall tires to its tech-filled interior

John Beltz Snyder
Apr 19th 2023 at 10:00AM

In this episode of Autoblog Garage, we take a tour of the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X. This big beast of a truck isn't just a bruiser, with its 6.2-liter V8 and 33-inch mud-terrain tires. It's got a soft side — inside. After the Sierra's refresh for 2022, it gets better interiors to help differentiate it from its Chevy Silverado cousin, and the AT4X's cabin is about as nice as the exterior is tough. Despite its size and off-road intentions, the AT4X still makes for a comfortable daily driver, especially in the middle of a Michigan ice storm.

Join us as we take a walk around the AT4X, from its rugged exterior and trick tailgate to its cozy, tech-filled interior and potent powertrain. Get a close look at its features, and learn more about details from specs to pricing in the video above.

