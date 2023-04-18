A single order from Elon Musk's Tesla has boosted a family's fortune to over $800 million

The Jae-hong family has amassed a fortune of over $800 million thanks to a single Tesla order. Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

A single order from Tesla has boosted a family's fortune to over $800 million, according to Bloomberg.

Cathode company L&F won a $2.9 billion order from Tesla this year, sending its stock soaring.

That's generated a large amount of wealth for the Jae-hong family, who owns stock in the battery-material firm.

A single order from Elon Musk's Tesla has boosted a family's fortune to hundreds of millions of dollars.

Shares in L&F, a South Korea-based cathode company, have skyrocketed 82% this year after it secured a $2.9 billion order from the U.S. carmaker. It's meant the Jae-hong family, who owns stock in the battery-material firm, are now worth over $800 million, according to Bloomberg.

Tesla has been a long-time customer of L&F, purchasing the company's cathodes for years through batteries provided by LG Energy Solution – but this is the first time Musk's automaker has becomes a direct client, per the outlet.

Following the Tesla deal, L&F expects its dependence on LG Energy Solution will fall to 50% of revenue generated by 2025.

"The fact that its latest client is not any other but the one that's leading the market carries even bigger significance," a Meritz Securities analyst told Bloomberg.

Tesla's dominance of the electric-vehicle industry has seen the company trigger a price war to boost demand for its vehicles - and analysts say it's working. The carmaker recently reported record first-quarter deliveries, up 36% from a year earlier.

The EV maker's stock has bounced about 73% to $187 a share so far this year, making it one of the best-performing companies on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index.

Meanwhile, shares of companies that supply electric-vehicle components or materials have soared in recent years, and subsequently inflated the wealth of their owners. For example, Ryu Kwang-ji, the chairman of chemical company Kumyang Co, saw his stake in the firm balloon to $1.4 billion after the share price surged more than 1.600% in the past year, per Bloomberg.