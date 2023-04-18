Hyundai shows 2024 Elanta N at Auto Shanghai

Hyundai used Auto Shanghai to provide a better look at the coming Elantra N in the performance sedan's natural element — being Performance Blue with red accents. The new sedan adopts looks similar to the 2024 Sonata and Sonata N that debuted last month. Starting from the top, front fascia has been reworked likely for reasons of cost — the complex clamshell hood and two-section headlights are gone. Fenders that rise higher on the car create traditional hood shut lines. The headlights point at the horizon-line units on the Sonata but don't go all the way, with a metallic strip providing reflection but no illumination. The blacked-out face underlined by a body-color lower intake frame on today's car is cut into clearer horizontal and vertical sections. A black bumper bisects matters laterally, while taller, slanted stanchions create a larger lower intake.

Hyundai provided no specs, so we're not sure if the current 2.0-liter engine provides the bang. Former N head Albert Biermann told an Australian outlet their version of the Elanta N, the i30 Sedan N, would show with a new gas engine. We don't know what that means for our market. The current motor makes 286 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque. That gets shifted through a six-speed manual or eight-speed dual-clutch to a limited-slip diff on the front axle. The stoplight sprint to 60 mph takes 5.1 seconds.