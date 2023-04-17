Volvo EX90 will provide SunLike sunlight for occupants and cargo

Volvo says another one of the human-centric features coming to the EX90 battery-electric wagon is a sun-like light. A few years ago, Korean firm Seoul Semiconductor developed a range of LEDs called SunLike, the heliotropic name derived from the non-flickering LEDs producing illumination close to the spectrum of planetary daylight. The science bits include a new diode architecture, a purple emitter and different phosphors in place of the usual yellow. The upshot for EX90 occupants is said to be in-car light that's easier on the eyes, less low-light reflection, and color and texture reproduction closer to nature — all that Nordico recycled synthetic fabric, Forest Stewardship Council-certified wood, and wool from sustainably-raised sheep will look more natural..

The lights have found their way into some museums, curators looking for improved color rendition from the artworks. The Swedes say they're the first to use these lights in an automotive application. There will be 72 SunLike LEDs placed throughout the vehicle, being all the non-decorative lights in the cabin ceiling, floor, and door pockets, and the trunk. The design lead for color and materials said, "By utilizing the spectrum of light emitted from the SunLike LEDs, the progressive materials and interior design of the Volvo EX90 stand out more clearly and without colour distortion. Complementing our wood deco and other natural materials inside the cabin, the lights are central to our Scandinavian design language."

The Polestar 3 will get the same treatment.

The seven-seat, twin-motor EX90 with up to 300 miles of range starts rolling down lines in Volvo's South Carolina plant later this year. The crossover will make safety as important as comfort, the EX90 incorporating cameras, radar, lidar, and Nvidia-powered software to take stock of the vehicle’s surroundings plus the driver’s gaze and attention. The lidar can detect objects ahead to centimeter accuracy from 250 meters (about 820 feet) away in glaring sun or total darkness, Volvo says. Volvo describes the EX90 as “a highly advanced computer on wheels” with the ability to improve over time thanks to over-the-air software updates.

Preorders are open now, with "well-equipped" configurations said to come in "at under $80,000." Deliveries begin in early 2024.

