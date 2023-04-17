Smart #3 crossover moves the brand closer to the mainstream

Smart left the United States after the 2019 model year, but it still sells cars in numerous global markets including Europe and China. The little-car brand took a big step towards the mainstream by showing an electric, fastback-like crossover called #3 at the Shanghai auto show.

Visually, the #3 is characterized by rounded lines and a handful of styling cues shared with the #1, which is a more family-friendly electric crossover unveiled in 2022. The front end features a more aggressive-looking design with a splitter and additional vent-like trim pieces, while the back end gets a fast-sloping roof line and a light bar. Smart notes that buyers will have several vibrant exterior colors to choose from.

It's a similar story inside: many of the #1's features are carried over, including a tall, flowing center console and a 12.8-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system. A handful of details (such as round air vents and model-specific trim) underline the model's sportier positioning. The list of available features includes multi-color ambient lighting, a 13-speaker Beats sound system and a panoramic roof panel.

Smart had nothing to say about what's under the sheet metal. For context, the #1 (pronounced "number one" or "hashtag one" depending on your generation) is powered by a rear-mounted electric motor that draws electricity from a 66-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It makes 272 horsepower, which is relatively impressive until you take the car's 4,012-pound weight into account — it's more than two times heavier than the original ForTwo released in 1998. There's also a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Brabus-branded model with 428 horsepower on tap.

Made in China, the Smart #3 will go on sale in some European and Asian countries in early 2024. Pricing information will be released closer to its on-sale date, but it's of little interest to American buyers because nothing suggests that the crossover will be sold on our shores.

If you're wondering: there's no #2 yet, and we don't know if one is in the pipeline or if Smart will skip this number. As for the ForTwo, the tiny two-seater that made Smart a household name, it received a round of updates in 2019 and remains available exclusively as an EV overseas.

