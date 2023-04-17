Polestar 4 is a bigger, more powerful Polestar sedan

The fruits of the Polestar Precept concept are finally on the way in the form of the Polestar 4. It won't be the only electric sedan to take its looks from the 2020 concept (the Polestar 5 will likely be even more like it), but the 4 will be the first.

The Polestar 4's front fascia adopts the Precept's split headlights and low pointy nose with pretty much only a lower grille intake. It has a long fastback roof that ends with a back end with no rear window and a full-width tail light. It has all the Precept's cues, but the proportions are off. It's taller in height, shorter in length, and generally looks more squat. But on the whole, it's still an attractive design.

The interior is more minimalist than what we've seen in the Polestar 2. It has a simple, low dash, and a 15.4-inch infotainment screen (running Android Automotive OS, but still featuring Apple CarPlay compatibility) is stuck in the middle, becoming the focal point. The driver gets a 10.2-inch instrument display, and there's a 14.7-inch head-up display which, in a very Swedish move, can have the display color changed from white to yellow for better visibility in snowy conditions. With a lack of a rear window, Polestar extended the length of the standard glass roof rearward. It also required the change to a rear-view display in place of the rear mirror, which can also display rear occupants if preferred. The interior features many green and more ethical materials, such as recycled plastics, plant-based vinyl and leather from more humanely-raised cattle.

Powering the Polestar 4 are one or two electric motors. The base model gets a single rear motor making 268 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque. The optional dual-motor powertrain makes 536 horsepower and 506 pound-feet. Polestar says that version will be able to hit 60 mph in under 3.8 seconds. A Performance Pack will also be available for the dual-motor car with four-piston Brembo calipers, some unspecified chassis upgrades and gold accents inside and out.

Only one battery pack has been detailed, the "Long Range" 102-kWh battery, which suggests there may be a shorter range battery coming, too. The big battery pack is available for both motor options, with the single-motor version having an estimated range of more than 300 miles. It will also have 200-kW DC fast-charging capabilities and bi-directional charging to power other things off the car battery.

The Polestar 4 goes on sale in China this November, and will reach our shores sometime next year. Unsurprisingly, detailed pricing hasn't been announced, but Polestar said it should start around $60,000.

