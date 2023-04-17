We’ve been covering the incoming MG Cyberster for years, but now the production version is finally ready for us to feast our eyes upon. Revealed at the Auto Shanghai 2023 show, the Cyberster is poised to be an enthusiast-focused electric convertible. Unfortunately, it’s not going to be sold in North America. Those in Asia and Europe will be the lucky ones indulging in some roofless, electric fun.

There isn’t much to speak of officially outside of the design, which you can check out in the gallery at the top of this post. It’s really sharp! Plus, the doors go up in a scissor style, an odd decision for a car that we expect will be marketed as and priced at sports car levels. The soft top appears to be fabric and electric in operation. Its wheels look large and hide big Brembo brakes inside. We can’t see much of the interior, but this reveal car is rocking what looks like red leather with electrically adjustable seats, A big screen is visible if you squint really closely at the overhead shot, but it looks like there are plenty of physical buttons smattered around the center stack, too.

“The focus for Cyberster was to create a design that was respectful of the brand’s illustrious past and to bring back that sporting bloodline, while also being absolutely clear that it should be modern and forward-facing like the MG of today, completely in-tune with the rapid transition to electric vehicles,” Carl Gotham, MG’s Advanced Design Director said.

Official specs aren’t available, but details published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology were discovered here recently. If this information is final, then we can expect to see the Cyberster offered in both single-motor and dual-motor layouts. The single-motor version is expected to make 309 horsepower, and the dual-motor could be up to 536 horsepower. Weight will predictably be the enemy, with the single-motor version coming in as light as 4,078 pounds, and the dual-motor as heavy as 4,376 pounds. As far as size goes, the Cyberster is in between a Miata and a Boxster at 178.5 inches long. Again, these are leaked specs, so take them with a grain of salt until MG releases official information.

MG says the Cyberster will arrive in Europe and the UK by the summer of 2024, but pricing is still a question mark.

