Hyundai Ioniq 6 review and the BMW XM Label Red | Autoblog Podcast #776

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. We start by discussing the reveal of the incredible BMW XM Label Red, as well as the latest EPA emissions proposal. We review the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6, our long term Toyota Sienna, the Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition and the Infiniti QX60. Finally, we take to the mailbag to help a listener spend money on a fun Cars & Coffee/date night car with a manual transmission and rear-wheel drive.
Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.
Autoblog Podcast # 776
Rundown
- 2024 BMW XM Label Red is the most powerful street-legal BMW ever
- EPA reveals urgent plan to slash vehicle emissions, with EVs dominating sales in a decade
- Cars we're driving:
- 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6
- 2023 Toyota Sienna long-termer
- 2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition
- 2023 Infiniti QX60
- Spend My Money: Stick shift and rear-wheel drive
