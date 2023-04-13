Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Keeping a set of jumper cables in your car at all times is a good idea. You never know when you might be stranded by a dead battery and need the help of a good samaritan or when you'll have to be the one helping out someone else. The problem with jumper cables is that you still have to rely on someone else in order to get your car started. What if you're in a deserted part of the country? That's where a portable jump starter will come in handy. No other vehicle needed. You can snag this portable jump starter for 40% off at Walmart today.

$35.48 at Walmart

Key features

Delivers 700 Amps

Jump starts most cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles and boats with four and six-cylinder engines

Includes 3 USB ports

Built-in LED work light

Built-in AC charging adapter

This EverStart Maxx unit can jump start most vehicles with four or six-cylinder engines. With an overall weight of eight pounds and taking up less than one cubic foot of space, it's a fairly portable unit two, meaning you can bring it with you in your car without sacrificing space. It also features a built-in work light and three USB ports.

