Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Volante marks the end of the line

The Aston Martin DBS is getting ready to sail into the sunset after a relatively short production run. The British company unveiled the final version of its V12-powered supercar as a coupe in January 2023, and it introduced the convertible right in time for warmer temperatures.

Most of the updates made to the DBS 770 Ultimate carry over to the Volante (that's Aston Martin-speak for "convertible.") Power comes from a twin-turbocharged, 5.2-liter V12 tuned to deliver 759 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 664 pound-feet of torque from 1,800 to 5,000 rpm. Front-mid-mounted, the 12-cylinder sends the DBS 770 Ultimate from zero to 62 mph in 3.6 seconds and on to a top speed of 211 mph. Power reaches the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission mounted in the back to improve the car's weight distribution.

Aston Martin notes it also made changes to the steering and suspension systems to improve handling, the steering column notably gets solid mounts, and a carbon-ceramic braking system with massive, 16.1-inch front rotors comes standard to keep the 44 extra horses in check.

Visually, the Volante gains carbon fiber exterior trim, a hood with additional vents for better cooling, a redesigned front splitter, and a new-look rear diffuser. It rides on edition-specific 21-inch wheels wrapped by Pirelli P Zero tires, though Pirelli Sottozero II winter tires designed specifically for the DBS are available. Step inside and you'll find 12-way power-adjustable Sports Plus seats and a strap on the center console, while the list of standard features includes an 8.0-inch infotainment system display, a 360-degree camera, and Auto Parking technology.

The sky is the limit when it comes to options. Aston Martin offers carbon fiber performance seats, wood or carbon fiber interior trim, a heated GT steering wheel, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, and ventilated front seats, among other features. There's even an optional umbrella.

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate production is limited to 499 units globally, including 300 coupes and 199 convertibles, and the entire production run is already spoke for. Pricing hasn't been announced, though keep in mind that the standard DBS costs over $300,000.

