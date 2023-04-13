2024 Kia Seltos starts at $25,715, up by $1,580

Now that's Kia's refreshed 2024 Seltos is about ready to ship to dealers, it's time for pricing. The two-year-old compact crossover will bring healthy upgrades to new buyers, starting with new looks. Tweaked LED signatures show in headlights and taillights, there's a star map lighting signature in the grille on all but the base LX trim, and the new X-Line trim ups the aggression just a touch thanks to new 18-inch wheels and numerous black accents. Inside, while the base LX trim sticks with the 4.2-inch screen in the gauge cluster and the eight-inch infotainment screen, anything above that gets the dual 10.25-inch screens. Kia call this a "segment-first panoramic screen," but it's two displays set into a panel to make them look like a single display.

The optional 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that comes with the X-Line and top-tier SX trims adds 20 horsepower, now making 195 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque without sacrificing fuel economy. It shifts through an eight-speed automatic. The base 2.0-liter on the LX, S, and EX is effectively unchanged at 146 hp and 132 lb-ft. This one sends power to a continuously variable transmission. The 2.0-liter comes down one mile per gallon in the city and on the highway for 2024, though, rated at 28 mpg city, 34 mpg highway, and the same 31 mpg combined.

Destination's gone up from $1,295 to $1,325. The Nightfall Edition the sat above the EX drops out of the lineup, replaced by the X-Line that sits below the EX. MSRPs for the 2024 Seltos after destination, and their changes from our most recent 2023 Seltos pricing, are:

LX: $25,715 ($1,580)

S (FWD): $26,315 ($2,130)

S (AWD): $27,815 ($2,130)

X-Line: $30,015 (New trim)

EX (FWD): $27,115 ($320 less)

EX (AWD): $29,315 ($320 less)

SX: $31,315 ($1,680)

New tech features include four USB ports, ventilated front seats and a power liftgate available on the SX trim when optioned with the $1,200 Sunroof Package, keyless entry via an iPhone, Apple Watch, or Samsung Galaxy smart device, and OTA updates for maps and infotainment.

