2024 BMW XM 50e inline-six PHEV will make 469 hp and 516 lb-ft

BMW went the sneaky route with the third XM trim, debuting the model in a YouTube video around the time of the XM Label Red release. This is the plug-in hybrid version of BMW M's new super SUV, fitting the company's M TwinPower 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine instead of the 4.4-liter V8 in the entry XM and XM Label Red. In other applications, that six-cylinder makes 375 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque on its own. Combined output from the e-motor in the eight-speed transmission, together called the M Hybrid, will be 469 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. That makes this the least traditionally potent version in the XM lineup behind the 644 hp and 590 lb-ft in the base XM and the 738 hp and 738 lb-ft in the XM Label Red. The XM 50e is less powerful than the 7 Series M760e that uses the same engine, the hybrid sedan producing a combined 563 hp and 590 lb-ft.

BMW timed the sprint to 62 mph at 5.1 seconds, 0.7 seconds behind the entry V8-powered XM. The all-electric range doesn't change from the other XMs, BMW saying the XM 50e can do an estimated 76 to 84 all-electric kilometers on the WLTP cycle (47 and 52 miles). The return on investment is getting up to 10% to 20% better combined fuel economy on the WLTP cycle.

Dynamic chops toe the company line thanks to the rear-wheel steering, Adaptive M Suspension Professional and M Sport differential. As part of the trim differentiation scheme, the XM 50e will wear an M logo with silver edging, high gloss black details and a black accent band around the greenhouse, and a set of unique 23-inch wheels.

BMW Blog credits its sources for news that the hybrid XM isn't coming to the U.S., that the automaker plans to keep this market V8 only. We'll find out more when as the trim gets closer to a full debut and enters production in August.

