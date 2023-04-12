In this episode of Autoblog Garage, we examine the many features of our well-appointed 2023 Toyota Sienna minivan. The Sienna joined the Autoblog long-term fleet in January, giving us a people hauler to complement our soon-to-depart 2022 BMW 330e xDrive and our all-electric 2022 Kia EV6.

The Sienna Platinum with all-wheel drive checks in at $56,348 and features a hybrid powertrain offering up to 35 mpg (combined). It sips fuel and has a range of 500-plus miles thanks to the 18-gallon fuel tank.

While we haven’t spent much time at the pump, we’ve spent plenty of time in the Sienna’s cavernous cabin. The seats and steering wheel are leather-trimmed and heated, and the infotainment system is easy-to-use. Meanwhile, second-row occupants can put their feet up in the large, comfortable captain’s chairs with foot rests. Naturally, child car seats fit great!

We added the second-row entertainment system with headphones, too. There are 18 cupholders, the sliding doors can open multiple ways and the cargo hold is huge, especially when the third row is folded flat. There’s a lot to unpack with the Sienna, which is why it’s an ideal long-term test vehicle.

In Autoblog Garage, our editors show off the features of the latest cars we’re testing with comprehensive walk-arounds. Come back on Wednesdays for more episodes.