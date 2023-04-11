Polestar 4 making its debut on April 18 with fastback-like roof line

Polestar's model expansion is in full swing. Just a few months after the Volvo-backed brand unveiled the 3, its first entry into the lucrative luxury SUV segment, it will travel to the biennial Shanghai auto show to introduce a more stylish high-riding electric model called 4.

The preview image released by Polestar shows part of the 4's front end viewed from above. It's not much, but it's enough to tell that parts like the headlights fall in line with the firm's design language. Polestar promises some of the model's other defining styling cues will draw inspiration from its concept cars, though it stopped short of revealing what's making the jump from the show floor to the showroom floor.

Although this is our best look yet at the upcoming crossover, we've seen it under a sheet before and we know it will be characterized by a fastback-like silhouette; Polestar calls it a coupe. It's too early to tell what's under the sheet metal. The only thing certain is that the 4 will be entirely electric, it won't spawn a gasoline-powered variant, and that it was designed as the fastest production-bound Polestar to date.

"Polestar 4 is not simply a modified version of our first SUV. Instead, we reconsidered the entire design to create a new breed of SUV coupe," pledged company CEO (and former Volvo designer) Thomas Ingenlath in a statement. An unverified report claims that the 4 will ride on a platform called SEA, that it will be smaller than the 3, and that it will offer a relatively spacious interior in spite of its swoopy roof line.

The Polestar 4 is scheduled to make its official debut in Shanghai on April 18, and more details will emerge in the coming days. The two high-riding models will likely play a significant role in helping Polestar expand its footprint in the United States and abroad, but executives aren't forgetting about other segments. The 2 sedan switched from front- to rear-wheel-drive as part of a major update being rolled out for the 2024 model year, and the Precept concept unveiled in 2020 will reach production as a flagship sedan called 5 before the end of 2023.

