2024 Acura Integra Type S revealed as the luxurious foil to the Type R

The 2024 Acura Integra Type S is exactly what we imagined it might be. Acura took all the Civic Type R go-fast parts and shoved them into the Integra, but then added luxuries the Type R is missing and fettled with a few performance bits.

Just as was teased ahead of time, the Integra Type S is fitted with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 320 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque — that’s up five horses over the Type R. It’s fitted with a six-speed manual transmission (no auto available) and sends its power through the front wheels via a helical-type limited-slip differential. The same dual-axis front suspension design pioneered by the Type R to quell torque steer is on display here, so you should expect little to no torque steer from the Integra.

Of course, all that extra power meant Acura needed much more cooling capability, leading them to design a much more aggressive and air-hungry front end for the Integra. In fact, every single body panel from the A-pillars forward is unique to the Type S. The larger top and lower grilles and vented hood improve airflow by 170% versus a standard Integra, Acura says. Look to the sides, and you’ll see dramatic fender flares both in front and rear that accommodate the massive 265-section-width Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires that wrap around 19-inch wheels — the Type S is 2.8 inches wider than a standard Integra. For those wondering, yes, it’s the same package as you’ll find on a Type R. Out back, you’ll notice substantial diffusers flanking a new triple-tipped center-mounted exhaust. Said exhaust is less restrictive than the Type R, features an active exhaust valve and adjusts depending on the drive mode. Acura says a special “pops and bangs” auditory experience presents itself in “Sport+” mode.

The suspension tuning is another differentiator between the Integra Type S and Civic Type R. It uses the same adaptive damper system as the Civic, but Acura adjusted the tune for the Type S in its Comfort, Sport and Sport+ driving modes, presumably to be more street-friendly. Acura emphasizes that this car delivers “ultimate street performance” numerous times in its press release, suggesting that the Integra is set up as more of a daily driver, while the Civic Type R is very much designed to excel on the racetrack. That said, the Integra Type S shares all the important bits with the Type R to make it perform, everything down to the big Brembo brakes and a respectable curb weight of just 3,219 pounds — that’s only 31 pounds more than the Type R.

What extra luxuries do you get with those 31 pounds? Pretty much the same as you’d find on a fully-optioned non-Type S version of the Integra. Power and heated seats come standard. So does a head-up display and a 16-speaker ELS Studio 3D sound system. None of the above are available on a Type R, but from there, the features list is comparable. It comes with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment that runs Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly, a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster and a wireless phone charger alongside numerous USB outlets. It also comes with the full suite of AcuraWatch driver assistance technologies as standard equipment, which includes niceties like adaptive cruise control, lane-centering, blind-spot monitoring and much more.

Type S additions to the interior over a standard Integra include firmer seat bolsters, a dark anodized shift knob and Type S logos on the wheel, shifter and headrests. You can pick between red, Orchid (white) or black interior options. Seven exterior colors will be available, too, and the Tiger Eye Pearl gold paint you see depicted in some of the photos will be the one color exclusive to the Type S. You’ll be able to further jazz up the exterior with available copper-metallic 19-inch wheels, an illuminated front Acura badge and a carbon fiber spoiler and carbon fiber mirror caps.

We still don’t know the price of the Integra Type S, but it will be built in Marysville, Ohio, on the same line as the regular Integra. Acura is currently targeting June this year as an official on-sale date.

