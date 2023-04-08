2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X makes Duramax diesel standard

Changes are afoot for the 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 lineup. The one ringing the biggest bells for the off-roading crowd is the engine swap headed to the AT4X trim. Right now, if you want an AT4X you've got Hobson's choice of engines: The 6.2-liter EcoTec V8 with 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. Next year, the 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel inline-six that's standard equipment on the AT4 and Denali Ultimate trims becomes the standard engine on the AT4X. The oil-burner makes 305 hp and 495 lb-ft., sent through the same ten-speed automatic the 6.2 V8 is yoked to. GM said around 20% of buyers have checked the Duramax box when buying a Sierra 1500 since the automaker released the upgraded engine for the 2023 model year — it's also offered on the SLE, Elevation, SLT, and Denali trims. The percentage should grow thanks to the diesel's low-speed grunt being one of the best "force multipliers" when traipsing over and through particularly challenging corners of the woods.

The 6.2-liter will take the exhaust note crown over the diesel after the introduction of an active exhaust system with a Sport mode exclusively for the 6.2. Assuming no more changes to engine lineups before the 2024 Sierra arrives, the SLT, AT4, Denali, Denali Ultimate, and AT4X will have access to the active exhaust option.

GM Authority says the Duramax is getting another maximal friend in 2024, too. The 2.7-liter Turbo High-Output four-cylinder makes 310 hp and 430 lb-ft and is standard equipment on the entry-level Pro trim. the SLE, and Elevation trims will be renamed "TurboMax," which sounds like an Autobot, and that's not a bad thing. GM applied to trademark the name in January. The new moniker is headed to the Chevrolet Silverado as well, and we'd bet on exterior badging to let the world know.

Elsewhere around the Sierra, there will be two new exterior colors, Downpour Metallic and Thunderstorm Gray, mixable and matchable with two new aluminum wheel designs. And between those wheels, power retractable steps will be available for the Denali, Denali Ultimate, AT4 and AT4X trims. We'll be waiting to see how the steps differ from the GMC MultiPro Power Steps available now for $1,195.

