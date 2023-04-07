Complete coverage of the 2023 New York Auto Show
New York Auto Show Special with the Ram REV, Kia EV9 and more | Autoblog Podcast #775

Plus, we drive the Mercedes-AMG EQE and take our long-term Sienna on a road trip

Apr 7th 2023 at 2:00PM

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. They start off with what it was like to be at the New York Auto Show, then provide analysis on all the big reveals. The big reveals touched on include the 2025 Ram REV, 2024 Kia EV9, Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept, 2024 Hyundai Kona variants, 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness and 2024 Jeep Wrangler. They also touch briefly on some non-NY news with a refresh of the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class. Lastly, the two discuss the cars they've been driving, including the 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE and our long-term Toyota Sienna minivan.

