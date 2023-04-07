New York Auto Show Special with the Ram REV, Kia EV9 and more | Autoblog Podcast #775

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. They start off with what it was like to be at the New York Auto Show, then provide analysis on all the big reveals. The big reveals touched on include the 2025 Ram REV, 2024 Kia EV9, Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept, 2024 Hyundai Kona variants, 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness and 2024 Jeep Wrangler. They also touch briefly on some non-NY news with a refresh of the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class. Lastly, the two discuss the cars they've been driving, including the 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE and our long-term Toyota Sienna minivan.
Autoblog Podcast # 775
Rundown
- NY Auto Show
- 2025 Ram 1500 REV packs 650 horsepower, up to 500 miles of range
- Kia EV9 targets 300 miles of range, U.S. production at NY Auto Show
- Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept is coming to reality
- 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric and gas variants revealed with full specs at NY Auto Show
- 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness takes the hatchback to literal new heights
- 2024 Jeep Wrangler reveals more tech, refinement — and a cheaper 4xe
- News
- What we're driving
- 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
- Long-term 2023 Toyota Sienna
